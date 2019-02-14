Merchant wins photo award





On January 24 Associate Editor Tom Merchant attended the Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards program. Merchant won second place for Best Photo Story in the under 1,500 circulation category. There were 3,915 entries from 179 member publications comprised of all sizes of weekly and daily newspapers. Merchant’s Photo Story entitled Jam the Gym featuring the Tim Orth Memorial Event at Wabasso last spring was one of the 660 winnning entries selected, there were 26 categories for newspapers and individual awards. There were also 15 categories for special awards including Editorial Portfolio, Design Portfolio, Special Section, Best Use of Video, Press Photographer’s Portfolio, and several others.