Maude Schemmel

Maude E. Franzen Schemmel, 92, passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at St. Luke’s/Unity Point Hospital, Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral service was Wednesday, Jan. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cushing, Iowa, with interment in Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, Alvord, Iowa.

Maude Franzen was born March 30, 1926, at Coleridge, Nebraska, to Lehndert and Maude (Hines) Franzen. She graduated from Coleridge High School. She trained to become a registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital in Sioux City then moved to Dubuque, Iowa, and worked at Finley Hospital.

On May 28, 1952, she married Ervin B. Schemmel. Following her husband’s death in 1979, she moved from Cushing to Sioux City where she worked as a nurse at Westwood Nursing Home. Later she worked at the Correctionville Public Library. She worked into her 80s at M&M Copy Quick in Sioux City.

Survivors include her children, Marcia Schemmel (Robert Kincaid) of Correctionville, the Rev. Franz (Ann) Schemmel of Weatherford, Texas, Ruth (Melvin) VanSteenwyk of Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Daniel (Lydia) Schemmel of Mankato, Minnesota; her son-in-law, Randy (Brenda) Deeds of Correctionville; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ervin Schemmel; her daughter, Sally Deeds, and a grandson.