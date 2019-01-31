Taking instrumental talents to a new level





Two Northwest Iowa Honor Band performers from the West Lyon school district, Lydia Lee and Lindsey Funke, placed in second chair clarinet and first chair flute, respectively, were selected to play at the 19th annual Northwest Iowa Honor Orchestra Festival Thursday, Jan. 24, at Christ Chapel at Northwestern College in Orange City.

The Northwest Iowa Honor Orchestra is comprised of the top-scoring students at honor band auditions from each of the school districts in northwest Iowa. “Fifty-five students from 12 different schools comprised the middle school honors string orchestra, which was conducted by Susan De Jong and performed first,” stated Jill Funke, Lindsey’s mother. “After that, the high school honors symphony of 67 students from 20 schools in the district was led by Dr. Angela Holt as they performed ‘An American Rhapsody,’ ‘Light Cavalry Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.