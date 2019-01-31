Bringing career opportunities to students





More than 300 freshman and sophomore high school students from Lyon County and Ellsworth, Minnesota, gathered in Rock Rapids Frida﻿y, Jan. 25 for a career exploration event. The purpose of the event was to expose students to a variety of career opportunities that exist in Lyon County.

Students attended three different sessions of their choosing across 10 different career areas. Local employers representing those career fields explained the main facets of jobs in their field as well as education and training needed and indicators of the type of people who may have an interest in the field.

Before attending the career sessions, students heard a presentation on success from Dr. Cody Hoefert, owner of Lyon County Chiropractic in Rock Rapids. “You guys are the future of our community. You’re the future business owners, future employees or future employers,” he said in welcoming the students. He encouraged them to interact with the presenters to get the most out of the day, telling the students, “The people that are here to present today are here for one reason and that’s to help you.”

