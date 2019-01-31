Fundraising for a fight





sarahm@ncppub.com

For April Steen, Nov. 12, 2018, is a day she will never forget. Although she was well aware her risk of getting breast cancer was increased due to her family history, hearing the word “cancer” was still a shock. “I started doing annual mammograms when I was 29 due to a lump I felt on my right breast and I had done a biopsy, but it came back benign,” she explained. “With my family history of breast cancer, insurance would cover my mammograms since I was in the high-risk category.” Every year when Steen completed her mammogram, the results were inconclusive because of dense breast tissue. It was recommended she have a breast MRI, which would provide a more precise look at the tissue. Unfortunately the cost of a MRI at Avera was close to $2,000. “I wasn’t willing to pay that, plus I had just done my mammogram in May so I was comfortable with that,” said Steen.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.