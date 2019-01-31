



Donald D. Fogelson age 95 of Westbrook, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Burial was in Sillerud Lutheran Cemetery, rural Balaton.

Donald Duane Fogelson, the son of Lester and Bertha (Scott) Fogelson was born July 11, 1923 at Frankfurt, South Dakota. He grew up on the farm during the Dust Storm of the 30’s, and experienced 7 years with no crops. In 1938, his step-dad said “we leave here or we die.” Donald had just finished his freshman year of high school in Frankfurt as they moved to Minnesota. They settled near Balaton, one mile west of Valhalla corner on a small farm. Don met June Carlson at 4-H Club, and they went together for 6 years before getting married on September 23, 1944. Don was one of three founding members of the Westbrook Golf Course west of town. Don worked in the Balaton and Westbrook banks for 24 years before doing finishing work and woodworking for 17 years with Ryan Noomen. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook where he served as President and a member of the council.

Donald is survived by his children: Aloha (Dave) Buchert of Aitkin, Steven (Pam) Fogelson of Fairmont, and Vangie Nielsen of Lino Lakes; grandchildren: Bruce (Carol) Buchert, Brandi (Steve) Poellinger, Mat (Beth) Fogelson, and Anne (Tony) Pierce; great-granchildren: Chase & Adam Buchert, Danielle Poellinger, Trinity Allen, and Clay Fogelson; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Bertha Fogelson, step dad Frank Myer, Sr., wife June, son-in-law Donald Nielsen, brothers Harold and Willard Fogelson, and step brother Frank Myer, Jr.