2019 Youth in Harmony





The Windom Chordhustler Chorus held our 15th annual Youth in Harmony Festival on January 19, 2019 at the BARC Center in Windom Minnesota. We had 46 enthusiastic students (26 girls and 20 boys) from 5 area schools (Windom, Red Rock Central, Westbrook Walnut Grove, Butterfield-Odin, Martin County West and 2 home school students.) attend this year. The students worked on music throughout the day with two excellent quartets, “Fourte”, a Sweet Adeline’s quartet from the Moorhead Minnesota area, and “Vocality” a men’s barbershop quartet, (their 8th time helping us with this event.) from the Twin Cities. The day started at 9 AM with warmups. After warm ups we gathered on stage to practice the 8 part songs as a mass choir. Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.