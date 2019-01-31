Former Dovray natives sister and brother publish books





Sheldon Schmitt and Pamela Bastien, brother and sister, grew up and their roots are from Dovray. They are two of eight children of parents, Dolores and Bob Schmitt, both deceased. Their love of reading came from both parents. Bob received 8-9 newspapers and read them avidly, and Dolores read every book she could get her hands on. The brother and sister dreamed of writing books and getting published someday. Their dreams finally came true.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.



