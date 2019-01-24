



Edna Maria (Peck) Schmidt, age 99, of Walnut Grove, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Valley View Manor in Lamberton. Memorial Services were held on Tuesday, January 22 at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Edna Maria Schmidt was born August 27, 1919 to Clarence and Mary (Comnick) Peck in Southbrook Township, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Henry Schmidt in 1953. Together they had a son, John. Edna spent most of her life farming and gardening. She worked at Dorothy’s Café and was active in the Woman’s Circle and WELCA. Edna enjoyed embroidery and crocheting, especially doilies and tablecloths. She loved cooking, baking, and spending time in her flower and vegetable garden. Edna especially enjoyed visiting with her friends and loved her dog Buddy.

Edna is survived by her son John Schmidt; grandchildren: Sarah (Dillon) Renneke and Christopher Zwach; and great grandchildren: Brenna and Camryn. She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Mary, husband Henry Schmidt, brother Ed, daughter-in-law Julie, and all her close friends.