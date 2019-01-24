House on the move





Last Friday morning the Goldschmidt Moving Company of St. James began the task of moving the former home of Tony and Kelly Quade to a farm site of new owners Matt and Stacey Wahl south of Walnut Grove. The move started a mile east and half a mile north of Double Lake. This photo was taken just west of Double Lake, after that the movers proceeded west to County Road 7 just north of Westbrook. From there they proceeded north eight miles then a mile west and half a mile north to the Wahl farmstead where it will be moved later onto a basement. (Photos/Tom Merchant).