David Hoyt recognized by Minnesota Lions Vision Foundation

On Wednesday, January 16, Walnut Grove life-time resident David Hoyt received a special award from the Minnesota Lions Vision Foundation. The award reads as follows.

Helen Keller Sight Award

Presented to

David Hoyt

In 1925, Hellen Keller challenged the Lions of the world to become Knights of the Blind. Since 1960, the Lions of Minnesota have continued to meet the challenge of Helen Keller by establishing and supporting the Minnesota Lions Eye Bank.

