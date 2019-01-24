Joe Cadwell





Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Joe Willis Cadwell, 100, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Luther Manor, Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary Church, Sioux Falls

Joe was born Oct. 21, 1918, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Gaius and Avis Cadwell on October 21, 1918. He attended high school in Huron, South Dakota, and attended the University Of South Dakota School Of Law, receiving his law degree in 1941. While attending USD, he was a member of ROTC and graduated as a second lieutenant. The day after graduation, joined the U.S. Army and served until 1945. He settled in Sioux Falls where he became a founding member of Cadwell Sanford Deibert and Garry law firm. He went to the office daily through his 90s and then semi-retired and went to the office once or twice a week until recently.

On April 28, 1945, he married Ruth Fogel and they had four children.

On June 14, 1967, he married Jean (Schreurs) Van Anne and they had three children.

Survivors include his wife; seven children, Bronwyn (Jack) Romain of Sarasota, Florida, Lyn Fitzgerald of Highland, California, Camela (Ward) Schaar-Chittock of Nampa, Idaho, Mark Cadwell of Sioux Falls, Tom (Laurie) Van Anne of Sioux Falls, Susan (Allen “Shorty”) Blauwet of Larchwood, and Cheryl (Ted) Underberg of Larchwood; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Sutton; son-in-law, Ray Fitzgerald and one grandson. ﻿