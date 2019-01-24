Taking control of your finances

sarahm@ncppub.com

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Larchwood will be hosting Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. The course runs Feb. 3-March 31 and will be taught by Josh and Lyndsey Feucht. “It has been quite a few years since the Larchwood area has offered the program and we thought it would be a great opportunity for our community,” said Feucht. The couple took the course in 2008 and this will be the fourth class they have taught.

