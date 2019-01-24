Computer programming being added to course offerings

jjensen@ncppub.com

The West Lyon school board approved a new business course offering during the regular school board meeting Monday, Jan. 14. Computer programming will be offered to students during the 2019-2020 school year.

“The number of jobs being created each year in the computer science occupation far outweigh the number of college students pursuing degrees in computer science,” said Ryan Brasser, business instructor at West Lyon. Brasser and high school principal Doug Jiskoot recognized the need to offer an introductory course for high school students and started discussing it about two years ago. “The interest continued to grow between the two of us, but then when students also started asking, ‘Are there any programming classes offered?’ or ‘When will there be a programming class offered’?, we knew we needed to seriously consider adding it to the business department,” explained Brasser.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.