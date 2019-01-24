Patient-centered care is focus for former nurse





As a nurse and later a physician assistant (PA), Brenda Vis has always helped fill a gap in the rural medicine setting. She started as a student nurse in 1972 at what would later become Sanford Rock Rapids.

Upon completing her registered nurse education at Sioux Valley School of Nursing in 1974, Vis returned to the facility as a nurse. She left the organization in 1992 to complete her physician assistant degree and returned to the medical center in 1993. Vis saw that patients needed better access to local providers. “The providers at that time had many responsibilities and I felt I could help share the load with them,” she said.