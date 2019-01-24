New features mean big rewards for patients and providers





Over the past 24 years, Chet De Jong, MD, has seen hundreds of patients in Rock Rapids. In a few short months, the well-respected physician will begin taking appointments in a new space. Sanford Health is presently constructing a new clinic on the west side of Rock Rapids, slated to open May 1.

The clinic, a one-stop location for many healthcare needs, will offer modern efficiencies and services, thus improving the patient experience.

