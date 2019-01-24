Wintery Weather





The region’s first winter storm blanketed the area with several inches of snow. With snow starting in the early hours Friday, Jan. 18, area schools were cancelled and all activities were postponed or cancelled. Some area businesses closed early or for the whole day. Gusty winds caused blowing and drifting in some areas and travel was cautioned. Snowplows were out late Friday in the town of Larchwood starting the cleanup and area residents dug out armed with snow blowers and shovels. Despite the sunshine Saturday, the winter storm brought with it bitterly colds temperatures. Temperatures on Saturday reached only 4 above, a chilling change from the mild temperatures so far this winter. Cold temperatures are here to stay and so is the snow, reminding residents that winter is finally here.﻿