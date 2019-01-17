



cvanloh@ncpppub.com

Kortney Krick, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), is the newest provider at Sanford Westbrook, and yesterday she was honored with an open house welcoming her to the local medical staff. Attaining her goal in medicine began in 2005 when she got her first job by working a Westbrook’s Good Samaritan Society as a nurse’s assistant while still a student at WWG High School. Since she was still in high school, she attended MN West in the evenings to earn the appropriate certificate qualifying her for the job.

“I knew I wanted to go on in medicine,” she recalled. “I graduated from WWG in June 2006 and attended my first class at Rochester Community and Technical College the next day. I was an RN at Good Sam when I was 20 years old.”

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.