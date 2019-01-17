Westbrook skyline to get a major change . . .





WESTBROOK — General manager of Meadowland Farmers Coop, Mike Trosen, spoke to the city council about building a new 1.3 million bushel grain facility. The facility will have a modern 1,000-bushel dump pit, which will better handle semi tractor-trailer rigs. “This will greatly speed up the dumping rate of the facility,” Trosen said.

Trosen showed the council an aerial photo with a diagram showing the approximate location of the two 500,000 bushel plus bins. Trosen noted the bins would be actually located closer to the original elevator storage site. He noted on the photo it is shown to the north of the actual placement for clarity purposes.

He asked the council what they have to do to get a permit for the project. City Clerk Katie Steen told Trosen a plan would have to be submitted along with a building permit from the city. She noted it is a simple form that can be completed very easily.

