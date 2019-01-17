Pearl Shomacker





89

Luverne, Minnesota

Pearl Schomacker, 89, of Luverne, Minnesota, passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Sanford Luverne Hospice Cottage.

Funeral service was Friday, Jan. 11, at Hartquist Funeral Home, Luverne, with interment in Kenneth Cemetery, Kenneth, Minnesota.

Pearl Nellie Boeve was born June 19, 1929, near Rock Rapids, Iowa, to William and Hattie Boeve. She grew up near Rock Rapids and attended country school through fifth grade. The family then moved to a farm near Larchwood, Iowa, where she completed her schooling at Klondike, Iowa, country school.

On Feb. 26, 1947, she married Roy Schomacker. The couple made their home near Doon, Iowa. In 1955, they moved to a farm near Luverne. In 1980, she began working as a nurse’s aide in the nursery at Luverne Community Hospital. One year later, the couple moved into Luverne. Her husband died in January 1993. In 1995, she retired from the hospital and in May 2004 she moved into Centennial Apartments in Luverne.

Survivors include five children, LeRoy (Glenda) Schomacker of Luverne, Sharon Stamp of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, Roger (Pamela) Schomacker of Duluth, Minnesota, Bryce (Ginger) Schomacker of Luverne and Randy (Sharon) Schomacker of Luverne; a daughter-in-law, Ruth Schomacker; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Avor (Lucille) Boeve of Dell Rapids, and sisters-in-law, Grace Boeve of Luverne and Hattie Boeve of Vilzalia, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Jerry and Milo; three brothers, Albert Boeve, Dick Boeve and John Boeve; one sister, Jennie Boeve,﻿ and one son-in-law, Rob Stamp.