Back home with a badge

Alex Waagmeester said he’s always had an interest in law enforcement. He’s also always wanted to come back to his hometown to work. “There’s no place like home,” he said.

Waagmeester, a 2015 graduate of Central Lyon High School, was born and raised in Rock Rapids. He started as a Lyon County Sheriff’s deputy Jan. 2. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “My senior year of high school, I got the opportunity to do work study here (sheriff’s department) and really enjoyed it and decided this is what I wanted to do,” Waagmeester explained.

