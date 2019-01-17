Man with an agenda





Steve Michael is no stranger to Larchwood and the surrounding communities. He has used his leadership and business skills to serve his community on the Lyon County Board of Supervisors for the last 12 years. Michael’s third and final term came to an end as 2019 began, passing the torch to Josh Feucht as District 1 Supervisor. Five men sit on the Lyon County Board of Supervisors and collaborate to oversee the county budget, the contracts for the county engineer and the economic development director.

