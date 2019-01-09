



Funeral services for Vernal “Bud” Horkey were held Monday, December 31, 2018 at the LaCanne Family Funeral Home in Windom, MN. Burial was at the Amo Township Cemetery, rural Storden.

Vernal “Bud” Horkey was born on September 15, 1931, in Rosehill Township, Cottonwood County, to the late Vladie and Agnes Katheryn (Kopeste) Horkey. He was baptized and later confirmed at the Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. He attended school in Rosehill Township, District 56.

Bud was united in marriage to LaMae Ruth Olson on September 2, 1951, at Amo Methodist Church. This marriage was blessed with two daughters and two sons.

Bud spent his life farming, all the way up through the fall of this year. He enjoyed telling jokes and teasing people whenever he had the chance. Bud was always ready to lend a hand to a neighbor or friend whenever they needed it.

Bud was a member of the Amo Methodist Church in Storden until it closed where he was the Chairman of the Administrative Board and a Trustee. Bud was a First Responder for Storden for many years.

On Monday afternoon, December 24th, 2018, Bud became suddenly ill in his home and passed away there at the age of 87 years.

He is survived by his wife LaMae Horkey, rural Westbrook; three children; Diane (Philip) Schmitz, Belgium, WI; Scott (Jody) Horkey, Windom; and Lisa (Scott) Tucker, Inver Grove Heights; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; two sisters; Edith Morphew, Windom and Marian Nelson, Fairfield Bay, AR; three sisters-in-law; Delores Horkey, Windom; Millie Horkey, Windom; and Mary Horkey, Westbrook; and many nieces and nephews.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ricky Horkey; seven brothers; Sylvester, Elmer, Lyle, Delton, Donald, Harold, and Darrell; three sisters; Evelyn, Margaret, and Dorothea.