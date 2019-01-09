



cvanloh@ncppub.com

2018 has gone down in the record books as one of the wettest years recorded in our area. Farmers often had to plan their fieldwork around rain and the resulting wet soil or water holes. Road maintenance workers were kept busy keeping roads passable. Frequent rain showers or downpours were topics of conversations. Then the storm system that passed over the area on July 3 wreaked havoc with the Wilder Pageant and related activities, as shown in the two photos accompanying these comments.

Most readers can recall special memories experienced throughout 2018. They may find photos of those memories on the center pages of this Sentinel Tribune issue, or the printed photos may prompt memories of related events.

﻿A picture is worth a 1,000 words. Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the 2018 in Review section.