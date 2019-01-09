Chief of Police Hubin on duty





cvanloh@ncppub.com

﻿Local Westbrook farmer Michael Hubin started January 2019 working as Westbrook Police Chief. He grew up on the family farm southeast, now home to him, his wife and 3 daughters.

Working in law enforcement wasn’t a consideration when Chief Hubin graduated from WWG high school in 1997. He’s a farmer at heart, and he took a job managing hog barns at Christensen Farms for a few years. When it was time for a change, Hubin looked to a cousin in Minneapolis and an uncle in Murray County who were employed in law enforcement.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.