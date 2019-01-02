



Raymond George Clark Jr. age 78 of Rosehill Township near Westbrook passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. A Memorial Service for Raymond and his wife Pattie, who passed away November 30, 2018, was held Thursday, December 27 at the Westbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Raymond was born May 18, 1940 in Oskaloosa, IA to Edna (Bond) & Raymond Clark Sr. He was raised and attended school at New Sharon, IA. Raymond married Dorothy Abbott and they had four children: Kelli, Terri, Lisa & Eric. He drove semi over the road for many years. The couple later divorced and he met Pattie Clausen. They were united in marriage on December 23, 1979. To this marriage three of Pattie’s children were brought into the family: Mike, Vickie, and Teresa. Raymond quit trucking and started Clark’s Custom Bailing & Swathing. He also ran a road grader business for many years and was responsible for four local townships. After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking, mowing lawn, hunting and spending time in the woodshed with friends having a nice cold one.

Ray is survived by his children: Kelli Vogt, Terri Bryan, Lisa Clark & Eric Clark all of Iowa, Vickie Harder, Mike Clausen and Teresa (Rick) Thake all of Minnesota; grandchildren: Josh, Travis & Cheyenne Vogt, Candy Boyd, Brandon & Kasey Bryan, Loren & Raylee Clark, Samantha (Adam) Laabs, Cody Harder, & Tanner (Bailey) Bunting; great grandchildren: Arlo & Colette Bunting, Claire, Abbey & Zack Vogt; sister Beulah Thompson; and brothers Derell & Kenny Clark. He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife Pattie.