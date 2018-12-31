



Donald Kistler, 86, of Inwood, Iowa, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Fellowship Village, Inwood.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 29, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood.

Don was born Nov. 17, 1932, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Ray and Lillian Margaret (Mueller) Kistler. He graduated from Reliance High School and taught two years in Reliance Country Schools. He served in the army two years and then attended Augustana College where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree. He taught fifth grade at Spearfish, South Dakota, one-half semester before moving to California where he taught various levels from third grade to sixth grade. He earned his Master’s Degree in Education from San Diego State College in August 1964.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Frances (De Groot) Kistler,﻿ and son, Scott (FiFi) Kistler.