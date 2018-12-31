



69

Sioux Center, Iowa

Jackie Van Ginkel, 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at Orange City Area Health System, Orange City, Iowa.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 29, at New Life Reformed Church, Sioux Center, with interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center.



Jaquelyn Rae Timmer was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Milaca, Minnesota, to Lawrence and Sylvia (Van De Riet) Timmer. She attended Pease Christian School through elementary age and graduated from Milaca High School in 1967. She continued her education at Dordt College to be a teacher. She taught at Rock Valley Christian School and Inwood Christian School.

On Dec. 29, 1971, she married Ronald Van Ginkel. The couple made their home at Inwood until 1983 when they moved to Orange City. In 1988, they moved to Maurice, Iowa, and in 2004 she moved to Sioux Center. She worked part-time at Casey’s Bakery, full-time in the Dordt business office over 10 years, and at Hills Electronics in the photo department.



Survivors include her son, Chris (Heidi) Van Ginkel of Sioux Center; two daughters, Gina (Michael) De Boer of Sioux Center and Jessica (Forrest) Cavale of Visalia, California; eight grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.



She was preceded in death by her father﻿ and infant brother, Larry.