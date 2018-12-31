Reminders to teens for safe driving





kalani@ncppub.com

Winter has arrived and with it came the increased need to practice safe, focused driving, especially for new, virtually-inexperienced drivers. Fortunately, there are safety laws and options set in place which parents of new drivers can take advantage of.

“The most important thing that a new driver and all drivers can do is to make sure they’re wearing their seat belt, put down the phone, slow down and limit the number of passengers,” said Lyon County Sheriff’s deputy Kyle Oostra. “Seat belts are the simplest way to protect yourself in an accident. I saw a message board on vacation in another state recently that read ‘Windshields hurt, wear your seat belt.’ That simple message has a lot of truth to it,” said Oostra. “Your seat belt keeps you in your seat in the event of an accident. It also protects the other passengers in the vehicle. If you come out of your seat in an accident, other people in the car can get injured from you flying around the cabin.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.