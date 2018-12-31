New growth in the new year

sarahm@ncppub.com

The city of Larchwood will be seeing some changes in the new year that will expand housing options, ultimately growing the community.

“The Larchwood Economic Development Corp. ﻿is working with the City of Larchwood to develop a residential housing development on 31 acres on the northeast side of Larchwood,” said Noah Kerkvliet, corporation board chairperson. “The Larchwood Economic Development Corp. will work with the city on development of the new housing area and also own and market the remaining five residential lots in the Zuraff First Addition.” With only five remaining lots in the Zuraff addition and a need for housing in Larchwood, this plan will keep Larchwood growing, said Don Burwitz, Larchwood Economic Development Corp. board member.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.