Secrets of the mask

Fifth grade students at West Lyon had an opportunity to learn about African mask societies in art. They ﻿had a special guest speaker who was able to educate the students about these secret mask societies. The Rev. Francis Makwinja, pastor for the Catholic parishes of St. Mary in Larchwood and Holy Name in Rock Rapids, was invited to speak to the students about African mask societies. Makwinja is from Malawi, Africa, where these mask societies were once very common and still leave a mark in their culture today.

