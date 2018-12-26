



Lana Rose (Honeycutt) Sheets, age 91 of Tracy, decided it was time to return home to see her loving husband on ﻿Monday, December 17, 2018, after a dozen years apart and surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Tracy City Cemetery. Further information will come at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Lana Rose (Honeycutt) Sheets was born in Mille Lacs, Minnesota, to Albert and Rose (Hagedorn) Honeycutt on March 9, 1927. She attended school at Onamia Public School. When Lana was seven years old her mother passed away. She became the caregiver of her family along with her father. While in high school, Lana went to Seattle, WA to find work. While in Seattle she met Lewis Sheets and was united in marriage on June 17, 1945. She then went back to her hometown in Minnesota. When Lewis returned from service, they made their home together in Tracy. She worked in a cracker factory and was a homemaker. When her children started school, Lana had various jobs. She later went back to school and received her GED in 1986. She moved to Prairie View Healthcare Center prior to her passing. Lana enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and canning. She especially loved being around her family and grandchildren.

Lana is survived by children: Lewis Jr. (Betty) Sheets of Mesa AZ, Sherman (Becky) Sheets of Staples, Linda (Charles) Benson of Walnut Grove, Ken (Doris) Sheets of Tracy, Bruce Sheets of Tracy, and Lester (Gayle) Sheets of Rockford; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and two more on the way; and sister Alice of Apple Valley. She is preceded in death by her 54 year old son Lee Sheets, beloved husband of 61 years Lewis Sheets, parents Albert and Rose (Hagedorn) Honeycutt, and siblings Sherman, Milo, Landy, and Ione