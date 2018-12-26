The Walnut Grove City Council met for the Truth in Taxation Public Hearing at the Walnut Grove City Offices. Council members present were Hansen, Xiong, Harnack and McLaughlin. Harrington was absent. Others present were Tom Hansen, Jim Hoyt, Andy Foster and Kristi Baker.

The Public Hearing was opened at 7:00 PM for public comment on the proposed budget. No residents were present with comments. The council reviewed the 2019 budget. Total General Fund revenue is budgeted at $623,578, and General Fund expenditures are budgeted for $623,578. The General Levy will be $230,000, a 3% increase from 2018. Xiong Yang motioned, Leonard McLaughline seconded approving the resolution certifying the 2019 Budget. All voted in favor; motion carried. The Truth in Taxation Public Hearing closed.

2019 wages, rates and fees were reviewed and adjusted by the council. All biweekly employees will advance one step on the wage scale with the following exceptions; Nicole Knakmuhs will remain at the rate she accepted at the time of her promotion to Police Chief; Kathy Kockelman & Dawn Munson will advance 2 steps to adjust for their years of service instead of remaining at the same step as newer Bar & Grill employees. Burn site employees and cleaning wages will increase by $.50 per hour and seasonal employees will change to $13.50 per hour. Motion made by Xiong Yang, seconded by Leonard McLaughlin to approve the adjusted 2019 wages, rates & fee schedule. All voted in favor; motion carried.

