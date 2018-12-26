Santa visited Walnut Grove last week





Wednesday evening, December 19, Santa must have been busy with last-minute instructions to his merry elves because he was a few minutes late arriving at the Walnut Grove Community Center by 5:30. The event, sponsored by the city of Walnut Grove and some of the community organizations, had prepared several table activities to keep the children busy. Hot dogs served by Mayor Greg Hansen, chips and beverage were also served. The line of parents with their children waiting to talk to Santa was long, but with Santa so close by, there was no major misbehavior. Children must have wanted their name kept on the “good” list.