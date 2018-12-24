Donations for Inwood couple requested





An early-morning fire caused major damage to the home of Evan Vos and Courtney Wasmund in Inwood Tuesday, Dec. 18 According to assistant fire chief, Troy Van Beek, the call came into the Inwood Fire Station at 1:15 a.m. The Larchwood and Canton Fire Departments assisted the Inwood Fire Department and the Inwood/Canton Ambulance was also on scene. It took 45 minutes for the fire departments to control the fire and firefighters remained on scene for two and a half to three hours, Van Beek reported. There was some smoke damage to a neighboring home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

