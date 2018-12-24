All I Want for Christmas





Christmas is a time to spend with those we hold most dear. But for military personnel and their families, the holidays can take on a different meaning. Spending the holidays deployed, away from family and friends can be difficult for not only those deployed but also those left at home.

Ned Hodgson of Larchwood can relate to all of those emotions during his last deployment to Afghanistan from July to November. This wasn’t his first deployment but this time around he had an added concern, his son Brecken, who was just four months old when he was deployed.

Hodgson has served in the National Guard 22 years. For 10 years he served with the Army National Guard and has been with the Air National Guard the last 12 years. He is a member of the South Dakota Air National Guard and is a crew chief on an F16.

After spending four months with his newborn son, Hodgson was deployed. “I could have stayed back, but it was something I had already committed to,” he said. Hodgson made the difficult decision to sacrifice the next four months away from his new son, friends and family. “I did it for Brecken so that some day he won’t have to.”

During those long four months, Hodgson’s sister, Marla Doherty, was able to spend time with Brecken. Thanks to technology, the daddy-son team was able to Face time, keeping their connection going strong. “My initial worry about this deployment was that I was afraid he would forget me and not know who I was,” said Hodgson. “You miss a lot of little things when deployed.” But having family and friends back home helped ease the pain of missing out during those months away. “My family and friends have been amazing, all the support they have shown me, being a single father when I was gone,” he said. His sister, Marla, and her husband, John, relished the time they were able to spend with Brecken while his dad was half-way around the world. “My last deployment and having Brecken has brought us all a lot closer,” he said. Hodgson’s support system included his sister, Roberta Hodgson, and his close friends, Rick and Angie Bos, and many others. “Rick and Angie will be like an uncle and aunt to Brecken,” said Hodgson of their close bond.

As time drew closer to his homecoming, many emotions flooded Hodgson who was more then ready to see Brecken again. “As it got closer to coming home, I wondered how it would feel to hold him again,” he said. “How it would feel to look into his eyes and tell him ‘daddy’s home’ and that I missed him and love him.” But even the time away didn’t lessen the bond the two have. “He remembers me and he is so fun,” Hodgson said as he kisses Brecken’s cheek. The family was able to celebrate Thanksgiving together and now will be celebrating Brecken’s first Christmas with family.

“Being able to celebrate his first Christmas is a blessing,” Hodgson said. He’s looking forward to seeing the wonder in Brecken’s eyes as he opens gifts and looks at the twinkling lights. Hodgson’s parents have both passed but Brecken’s Christmas gifts will be wrapped as a reminder of his grandfather, Robert Hodgson. “Getting the chance to see his smile as he tears into presents wrapped in newspapers (comic section) like my father did is going to be amazing.”

Hodgson knows all too well the strength it takes to sacrifice the precious time with family. While he is thankful to be home with his son and family this Christmas, he is also thankful for the continued sacrifice of military personnel spending Christmas away from their loved ones. “Knowing that I get this opportunity to be here with him, because other people in the military have continued our fight in Afghanistan is very humbling,” he admitted. “They are away from their children and loved ones during the holidays so we can be with ours.”

So, as we celebrate with our families, safe in our homes, let us not forget those who are fighting for all of us so we remain free to celebrate all ﻿we believe in.