Ella Mae Kooistra, 84, of Inwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, Canton, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 14, at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Ella Mae Boersma was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Inwood to Neal and Bessie (Folkerts) Boersma. She attended Inwood High School, graduating in 1952. She worked in the family grocery store, Neal’s Market.

On June 21, 1955, she married Willis Kooistra. She worked in the grocery store﻿ and owned Ella Mae’s Thrift Shoppe several years.

Survivors include two sons, Chuck (Belinda) Kooistra of Tampa, Florida, and Marty (Shari) Kooistra of Burien, Washington; daughter, Pam (Steve) Kramer of Stromsburg, Nebraska; five grandchildren; three great-granddaughters, brothers and sisters-in-law.