Edward Heyer

George, Iowa

Edward C. Heyer, 98, of George, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society Care Center, George.

Funeral service was Saturday, Dec. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, George, with interment at a later date.

Edward Carl Heyer was born Feb. 12, 1920, near Madison, Minnesota, the son of Herman and Emma (Tiejen) Heyer.

On Sept. 26, 1939, he married Evelyn Viereck. The couple lived in the Larchwood, Iowa, area before moving to a farm near George. He worked at Sudenga Industries full-time from 1958-1968, drove school bus and sold seed for Walnut Grove. He returned to Sudenga, delivering equipment, attending fairs with representatives of the company, and worked in the auger department. His wife passed away Aug. 13, 2016. In December 2016, he entered Good Samaritan Home.

Survivors include his children, Wayne (Connie) Heyer of Stigler, Oklahoma, Carol Labadie of George, Roger (Debi) Heyer of Nissauwa, Minnesota, and Monty (Julie) Heyer of Mankato, Minnesota; four grandchildren; three ﻿great-grandchildren; brother, Warren Heyer of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Dale; sister, Verna Horn, and brothers, Eldon, Harold and Harvey Heyer.