School board approves language arts restructuring

In keeping up with 21st century learners, West Lyon language arts teachers presented a proposal to the West Lyon School Board to restructure the English courses offered to juniors and seniors starting as early as the 2019-20 school year. On Monday, Dec. 10, instructors Miranda Goodchild, Ashley Koedam and Roselyn Schillerstrom explained to the school board that it has been 30 years since the language arts curriculum was restructured. Schillerstrom explained to the board, “In researching, we discovered that providing students with choices helps enhance their learning experience. It helps engage them in a deeper, richer learning experience, more on-task behavior, social and emotional learning increases and that the learning environment becomes more collaborative.”

