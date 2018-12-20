Lyon County reaches 100 percent tobacco compliance

kalani@ncppub.com

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division for Tobacco, Alternative Nicotine and Vapor Product Education and Enforcement since 2001.

The sheriff’s office has taken a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Lyon County youth. Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws.

