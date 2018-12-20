Learning with legos





Two teams behind the walls of West Lyon have been researching the topic of space for the First Lego League competition. The teams, comprised of fifth and sixth grade TAG students, headed to Memorial Middle School in Sioux Falls Saturday, Dec. 15, for the all-day event.

Every year, the international program sends out a topic in August and students set to work researching and creating a solution to a problem that impacts different aspects of the world. “This year’s theme is making life better for astronauts,” said Jason Knueven, West Lyon elementary TAG and challenge instructor. Issues needing solutions could be something physical or social that affect the astronauts. “It was tough though; space is something we do not learn a lot about and, certainly, if we do learn about space, we do not learn about life in space for long duration,” he explained. “So, both teams had to read and research a lot about life in space,” he added. “I think they were all pretty interested in this topic.”

