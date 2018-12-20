Leonard Lohre





Leonard Wilbur Lohre was born on Tuesday, May 12, 1925, in rural Storden, Minnesota, to the late Eddie H. and Elvina Sebina (Nelson) Lohre. He received his education in Sunnyside District 37 in rural Cottonwood County. Leonard was baptized and confirmed at the Old Westbrook Lutheran Church in rural Westbrook.

On June 5, 1951, Leonard was united in marriage to Doris Maxa at the Presbyterian Church in Seaforth, Minnesota. This marriage was blessed with five children, Pamela, Janet, Dean, Barbara and Michael. After marriage, they farmed in rural Lamberton. Doris passed away on February 2, 2002. Leonard continued farming until retiring in 2007. Eventually, Leonard’s health began to decline, and he became a resident of the Good Samaritan Society-Sogge Memorial in Windom where he passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the age of 93 years.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Doris, two brothers, Elvern Lohre and Harold Lohre, sister, Effie Lunn and great-grandson Caleb Bruggeman.

Leonard is survived by his five children, Pamela Lohre of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and her children: Heather (Gene) Elrod, Heidi (James) Lynch, Greta (Pat) Bruggeman,

Sam Charlson, and Jenna (Jeremiah) Weaver; Janet Lohre of Windom and her children: Nate LeBoutillier, Sarah (Brent) Steinert, Abigale (Dan) Klumper, Tony LeBoutillier, Tom LeBoutillier and Jon LeBoutillier; Dean Lohre of Heron Lake and his children: Elizabeth (Andy) Kolseth, Layne (Brett) Braulick, and Hailey Jo (Preston) VandenBosch; Barbara (Rory) Johnson of Windom and their daughter, Aimee Johnson; Michael (Irene) Lohre of New Albany, Ohio; 27 great-grandchildren; six sisters: Lucille Christensen of Alexandria, Zola Wood of Windom, Darlene (Earl) Arfsten of Storden, Muriel Link of Windom, JoAnn Shaw of Dovray, Evelyn Lohre of Windom; and brother LeRoy (Ginny) Lohre of Simpsonville, South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.