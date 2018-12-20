



Eileen Jewell Elias, age 98 of Walnut Grove, went to heaven to be with her husband and son December 12, 2018 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Tracy from natural causes. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, December 15 at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Interment was in the Russell Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Eileen Jewell Elias was born March 23, 1920 to John and Mable (Rask) Grove in Russell, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Russell Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Russell High School in 1938. Eileen was united in marriage to Johnny B.H. Elias on February 7, 1940 at the Russell Presbyterian Parsonage. They lived on a farm south of Russell until 1946, when they purchased a farm north of Walnut Grove. Together they had three children. Eileen and Johnny enjoyed their cabin on Lake Shetek and wintering in Arizona. Eileen was an active member of the United Methodist Circle and Friendly Hour Extension Club. She enjoyed playing Bingo and cards. Eileen loved doing embroidery, especially on dish towels.

Eileen is survived by her daughters: Judith K. Patricelli of Ham Lake and Marlys A. Pemble of Walnut Grove; grandchildren: Debora Patricelli of Maplewood, Curtis (Tricia) Pemble of Mankato, Anne (Rick) Patricelli-Nadeau of Hugo, Wendy (fiancé Stewart Cohune) Fisk of Greenwood Village, CO, Edward Patricelli of New Ulm, and Cynthia (Alan) Diel of Buffalo; 11 great grandchildren; sister Phyllis Bird of Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son Gayland; husband Johnny; sister Inez; and sons-in-law Gary Pemble and Fred Patricelli.

Gone but not forgotten.