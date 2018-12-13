



Wilma Heynen, 78, of Boyden, Iowa died, Dec. 5, 2018, at her home.

Memorial services were Saturday, Dec. 8, at Hope Christian Reformed Church, Hull, Iowa, with interment in Sheridan Township Cemetery, Boyden.

Wilma Mae Schoep was born March 22, 1940, in Sioux Center, Iowa, to Ben and Jennie (Wolfswinkle) Schoep. She was raised in the Carmel, Iowa, area and graduated from Sioux Center High School.

On April 8, 1960, she married William Heynen. They made their home near Carmel and later near Sioux Center. The couple moved to Boyden in 1977. She cooked at Gobblestop Turkey Shop and Boyden Burger Barn.

Survivors include her husband; three sons, Veryl (Kandace) Heynen of Boyden, Bruce (Kim) Heynen of Boyden and Arlo (Connie) Heynen of Sheldon, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Michelle Heynen of Rock Valley, Iowa; 23 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Marvin (Arta) Schoep of Sioux Center, and sisters, Joan Van De Berg of Luverne, Minnesota, and Shirley Addink of Inwood, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; a son, Ryan Heynen,﻿ and brother-in-law, Harold Van De Berg.