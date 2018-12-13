The gift of screen time





sarahm@ncppub.com

With Christmas right around the corner, many families are considering wrapping up an electronic device for under the tree. There are pros and cons to screen time for children and teens but with the right balance and limits, families can use screen time in a healthy manner.

According to healthychildren.org, screen time includes TV, computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices and other screens and limiting screen time is important for your child’s development.

“Kids have to have limits,” said Shannon Klarenbeek, RN with Health Services of Lyon County. Leah Twedt, West Lyon elementary counselor, agrees saying, “Have a healthy media diet that is decided upon.”

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.