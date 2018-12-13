Pattie Clark





Pattie A. Clark, age 73 of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 30, 2018. Services will be held with her beloved husband at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Pattie A. Clark, was born July 16, 1945 in Iona, Minnesota to Edward and Susan (Augusen) Peterson. She lived in Iona and Fulda before settling on a farm south of Westbrook with her husband, Raymond Clark, of nearly 40 years. They were united in marriage in 1979 bringing together her three children and his four children, all from previous marriages. Pattie loved flowers and all types of gardening. She was a talented artist who was able to find beauty in all things. She also enjoyed cooking and cake decorating.

Pattie is survived by her husband Raymond Clark; children Mike Clausen and Vickie Harder of Windom, MN, Teresa (Richard) Thake of Prior Lake, MN, Kelli Vogt of Huntsville, AL, Terri Bryan of New Sharon, IA, Lisa Clark of Bloomfield, IA, and Eric Clark of Cantril, IA; grandchildren Samantha (Adam) Laabs, Cody Harder, Tanner (Bailey) Bunting, Joshua (Cami), Travis (Felicia), Cheyenne Vogt, Candy Boyd, and Loren and Raylee Jo Clark; great-grandchildren Arlo and Colette Bunting, Claire, Abby and Zack Vogt; brother Tex Peterson; and sister Joan (Rich) Rolfus. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Susan Peterson; brothers Gene and Bob Peterson; and sister Cindy Mahon.