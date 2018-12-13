Santa visits Westbrook and Dovray





cvanloh@ncppub.com

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Westbrook at the Community Center Saturday a.m. , thanks to an invitation from the library and Women’s Club. A number of elves were on hand to direct activities for children. Most children were eager to sit on Santa’s lap, but an occasional younger child didn’t want to leave the security of Mommy or Daddy. Pictures tell the rest of the story.

Santa dropped in for a cup of coffee at 2 p.m. in Dovray’s café, where he chatted with both adults and children before leaving.

