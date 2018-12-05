Opioids — A growing crisis





According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), approximately 100 farmers and ag workers suffer a lost-work-time injury every day. The injury can easily become an even larger, more critical circumstance when the injured person is prescribed a strong painkiller.

Dr. Chris Johnson, nationally recognized expert on the opioid and heroin epidemic which currently claims over 25,000 American lives per year, conducted a seminar on the epidemic at the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in November. Johnson is an emergency and urgent care doctor who began his presentation by apologizing to his audience. “My profession did this. The medical industry failed you.”

