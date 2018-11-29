Pastor Rob Adams’s world-wide vision





Immanuel Baptist Church (IBC) pastor, Rob Adams grew up in Grand Blanc, Michigan. When he was attending a Sunday School convention in Detroit, he made a decision that charted the course of his life.

“The Lord impressed on me to become a full time minister,” said Adams. After a Bible college education in Wisconsin, he enrolled in a seminary there and served as an interim pastor during seminary education in the mid 1970s. His church ministries prior to Westbrook were in the Wisconsin towns of Wild Rose, Sparta, Black River Falls, and La Crosse. The Adams’ ties to Wisconsin are still evident during baseball and football seasons.

