



Metzger joins new hospital

as family nurse practitioner

As progress continues on the new hospital in Rock Rapids, Avera is busy filling positions in anticipation of the hospital’s opening next spring. One new staff member is Kim Metzger, who has signed on as a family nurse practitioner. Metzger grew up in Fairmont, Minnesota, and currently lives with her family in Brandon, South Dakota. She’s worked in nursing the last 13 years, and said she’s excited to continue her career in Rock Rapids.

“I have really enjoyed various aspects of nursing throughout the last 13 years. I’ve found that not only do I enjoy helping patients when they are ill, but I also love managing their overall health and wellness. I love to teach and educate patients and I get to do both as a nurse practitioner,” said Metzger. “I am a strong supporter of patient-centered care and including my patients on the decision-making ﻿when it comes to their health.”

